South Africa

Seven houses, 51 vehicles attached in case linked to unwrought gold dealing

06 September 2023 - 16:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
One of the seven houses the Pretoria high court has authorised the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit to attach as proceeds of crime. In addition, the court granted the units permission to attach 51 vehicles belonging to 14 people and a company.
One of the seven houses the Pretoria high court has authorised the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit to attach as proceeds of crime. In addition, the court granted the units permission to attach 51 vehicles belonging to 14 people and a company.
Image: NPA and HAWKS.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Hawks have secured three preservation orders for 51 vehicles and properties belonging to 14 people and a company in Khutsong and Carletonville. 

The orders by the high court in Pretoria was to preserve alleged proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in the area. 

The Hawks investigations last year led to the arrest of six people who are alleged to be illegal mining kingpins. They are Bethuel Ngubeni, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya. 

Five of the six are in custody, but Moyo was granted bail on appeal. 

They face seven counts of unlawful dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud and money laundering.  

This is another property the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit have obtained an order to place under curatorship.
This is another property the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit have obtained an order to place under curatorship.
Image: NPA and Hawks.

Ngobeni, Magwaca, Moyo and Mashaya also face four counts of being illegally in South Africa. 

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said the three preservation orders were obtained on July 31, August 7 and August 30. 

The seven houses are in Potchefstroom, Krugersdorp, Carletonville and Khutsong.

Vehicle assets include an Audi Q3, a number of Nissan bakkies, a Range Rover and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘We are under siege:’ Lesufi pleads with Ramaphosa to ‘bring firepower’ on zama zamas

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and “bring the firepower of the state” against illegal miners in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

KENNEDY MANDUNA | Zama zamas: victims, not criminals

The government should prioritise addressing economic, social and political challenges driving people into illegal mining
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

How the US and South Africa collaborate on cross-border crime

The matter involving Nigerian techpreneur Martins Egenamba showcase the value of partnerships and the FIC's work, writes Xolisile Khanyile
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

IN PICS | Luxury houses, cars, jewellery held over 53 unlawful police contracts

Double-storey houses, classic and luxury cars, jewellery, furniture and musical instruments were among the assets restrained by the NPA's Asset ...
News
3 months ago

IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, Durban businessman

Assets worth more than R165m — including designer handbags, perfume and liquor — have been seized from Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. No acing it for Ace as allies decide against acting with him News
  2. Nsfas official resigns after being placed on suspension News
  3. Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss: prosecutor World
  4. Seven houses, 51 vehicles attached in case linked to unwrought gold dealing South Africa
  5. Karpowership hopes to partner with the SA government to eliminate country’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...