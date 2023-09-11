World

Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula

11 September 2023 - 10:06 By Nidhi Varma
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Image: SPUTNIK

It would be up to Brazil's judiciary to decide if Russian President Putin would be arrested or not if he attends next year's G20 summit in the South American country, its president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Monday.

"If Putin decides to join, it is the judiciary's power to decide and not my government," Lula told reporters in the Indian capital of New Delhi, where he was attending the G20 summit over the weekend.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kim to meet Putin as Russia seeks closer military ties with North Korea -report

Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss supplying Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine, ...
News
6 days ago

With grain deal in focus, Putin to meet Erdogan in Russia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will try to convince Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to return to a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global ...
News
1 week ago

Anti-drone systems, 130,000 security officers to guard India’s G20 summit

About 130,000 security officers will be deployed when India hosts the world's most powerful leaders at a G20 summit in New Delhi this month, a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Court denies ‘flight risk’ Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail South Africa
  2. Brrrrr! Spring snow for parts of South Africa South Africa
  3. Disaster management on standby for veld fires as strong winds head to KZN South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Zuma’s appeal in Downer, Maughan private prosecution case South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...