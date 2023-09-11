Etzebeth says he's fine as major Boks ticked in Provence

Du Toit's try was an example of their unremitting commitment to bashing the door down, while Kurt-Lee Arendse's 12th try in 11 Tests was in large part due to Libbok's ability to distribute as deftly with boot as he does with hand.

Perhaps the part of the Bok win least talked about was their defence. Scotland, these days rarely leave the field without registering a try to while their options were significantly cut down at source, they found the Bok defence unyielding.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was relieved to get over the first hurdle.

“It was a slippery one. Scotland are a good team, they are not number five in the world for nothing. We had to grind the win out.

“Rugby is not a complicated sport. If you get a good platform from the forwards, then you can create space and create some magic.”

The coach, however, wants to see greater returns on their match day investment.

“The big thing for us to get a return for our dominance. We just couldn't build any scoreboard pressure. There is a lot to look at and we have to make sure we pitch up with the right mentality against Romania.”

The Boks returned to their Toulon base after the game and will make their way to Bordeaux later this week.