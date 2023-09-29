World

Swiss glaciers lose 10% of volume in worst two years on record

29 September 2023 - 10:10 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Rhone glacier and the source of the Rhone River in Obergoms, Switzerland. The country's glaciers suffered their second worst melt rate this year after record 2022 losses. File photo.
The Rhone glacier and the source of the Rhone River in Obergoms, Switzerland. The country's glaciers suffered their second worst melt rate this year after record 2022 losses. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Switzerland's glaciers suffered their second worst melt rate this year after record 2022 losses, shrinking their overall volume by 10% in the past two years, Glacier Monitoring Switzerland (Glamos) said on Thursday.

The one-two punch for Swiss glaciers during the country's third hottest summer on record means they lost as much ice in two years as in the three decades before 1990, it said, describing the losses as “catastrophic”.

“This year was very problematic for glaciers because there was little snow in winter and the summer was very warm,” Matthias Huss, who leads Glamos, told Reuters.

“The combination of these two factors is the worst that can happen to glaciers.”

More than half the glaciers in the Alps are in Switzerland, where temperatures are rising by about twice the global average due to climate change.

This year low winter snowfall combined with an early start and a late end to the summer melt season dealt the heavy losses, Glamos said.

In the peak melt month of August, the Swiss weather service said the elevation at which precipitation freezes hit a new record overnight high, measured at 5,289m, an altitude higher than Mont Blanc's summit. This exceeded last year's record of 5,184m.

Pictures posted by Huss on social media during data collection trips in recent weeks showed for the first time on record new lakes forming next to glacier tongues, streams of melt water running through ice caves and bare rock poking out from thinning ice. In some places bodies lost long ago have been recovered as ice sheets have shrunk.

“We are losing the small glaciers,” Huss said.

“The remnant ice is becoming covered by rocks and debris. Regions that have been snow and ice covered over the past decades and centuries are becoming black slopes that are dangerous because of rockfall.”

Plastic levels in Swiss-French lake as high as world’s oceans

Lake Geneva, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found its plastic ...
News
1 month ago

In some places, Glamos had to stop monitoring due to the melt.

“We have closed one of our monitoring programmes on a small glacier in central Switzerland because it became too dangerous to measure,” Huss said.

“It became very small and therefore unrepresentative.”

Swiss records go back to at least 1960 and as far back as 1914 for some glaciers.

READ MORE:

The planet keeps breaking records for warming waters

Some 58% of the ocean surface experienced at least one marine heat wave last year, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
News
5 months ago

Burning trees in the Amazon melts snow in the Himalayas

Scientists have found that the Earth’s largest rainforest and its so-called third pole are connected by atmospheric currents that carry heat and rain ...
News
7 months ago

Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UN report

Some of the world's most famous glaciers, including in the Dolomites in Italy, the Yosemite and Yellowstone parks in the United States and Mount ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Britain backs undersea cable to tap Moroccan renewable power Africa
  2. Ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni released on R10k bail after arrest over travel, ... South Africa
  3. Military-grade signal jammers seized from suspected car thieves South Africa
  4. Heavy winter sweaters, coats pile up at shops as warm weather threatens holiday ... World
  5. Former chairperson of state-owned entity arrested over ‘Bosasa graft’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives