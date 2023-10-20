World

Unacceptable for Biden to compare Putin to Hamas, says Kremlin

20 October 2023 - 13:41 By Kevin Liffey
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the current moment was a potentially dangerous one, and the threat to Russian citizens would grow exponentially once Israel started its expected ground operation in Gaza. File photo.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the current moment was a potentially dangerous one, and the threat to Russian citizens would grow exponentially once Israel started its expected ground operation in Gaza. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool via REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Friday that remarks by US President Joe Biden comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palestinian militant group Hamas were “unacceptable”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the current moment was a potentially dangerous one, and that the threat to Russian citizens would grow exponentially once Israel started its expected ground operation in Gaza.

Israel says it wants to eliminate Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and which two weeks ago mounted an assault inside Israeli towns and kibbutzim that killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians.

In remarks on Thursday, Biden sought to compare Hamas's actions to those of Putin, whose forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said.

“Such rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible heads of state, and such rhetoric can hardly be acceptable for us. We do not accept such a tone towards the Russian Federation and towards our president,” said Peskov.

He declined to say who would represent Russia at Saturday's peace summit for the Palestinian conflict in Cairo, referring the query to the foreign ministry.

Israel has responded to Hamas's attack with heavy daily bombardments of the enclave that have killed almost 4,000 people, Palestinian officials say.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UN probe finds new evidence Russia committed war crimes, 'indiscriminate attacks' in Ukraine

A UN commission of inquiry on Ukraine has found additional evidence that Russian forces committed “indiscriminate attacks” and war crimes in ...
News
48 minutes ago

China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

China is ready to maintain communication and co-ordination with Russia to cool down the Israel-Palestinian conflict, its Middle East special envoy ...
News
6 hours ago

Radio Free Europe says Russia detains US journalist with dual citizenship

Authorities in Russia have detained a journalist of US-backed broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on charges of failing to register ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa, Zelensky discuss escalating conflict in Middle East: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky have held talks about events in the Middle East.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Levels at reservoirs improving, says Johannesburg Water South Africa
  2. Community unites against criminality on Mozambique border South Africa
  3. Athletics shock as Ingebrigtsens accuse father of 'aggressive and controlling' ... Sport
  4. UN probe finds new evidence Russia committed war crimes, 'indiscriminate ... World
  5. War crimes tribunal says September cyberattack was spying attempt World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...