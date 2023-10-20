“We know what happened last year and the previous World Cup and a lot of their players would obviously want to prove something. They have improved, You can see the intent and aggression they have around the field, it's completely a different team. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament,” Kolisi said
The Bok captain said as much as the Boks anticipated a tough game, they were ready to give their all to make it to the final.
“It did not matter who we were playing against this weekend, we know how big it is. Our motivation is to play for the jersey we put on and for the people back home.”
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, explaining why he did not make changes to his squad which played France last week, said the team showed “proper performance”.
“Everybody who played on Saturday had a proper performance as individuals and as a team. Looking at that we decided to go for continuity and there were no injuries from a medical perspective,” he said.
POLL | Will the Springboks dump England out of the Rugby World Cup?
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
Will South Africa again send England crashing out of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) or will the English team redeem its nation's pride?
The Springboks beat England 32-12 in the 2019 World Cup final at the International Stadium in Japan to walk away with the Webb Ellis trophy.
The two teams face off again tomorrow in the semifinal at the Stade de France in Paris.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi told a press conference the English team has improved since the last time the Boks played them.
The last time the two teams clashed, England lost 27-13 on home turf at Twickenham.
England, however, have been on the up in the World Cup tournament and have not lost a match in France.
“We know what happened last year and the previous World Cup and a lot of their players would obviously want to prove something. They have improved, You can see the intent and aggression they have around the field, it's completely a different team. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament,” Kolisi said
The Bok captain said as much as the Boks anticipated a tough game, they were ready to give their all to make it to the final.
“It did not matter who we were playing against this weekend, we know how big it is. Our motivation is to play for the jersey we put on and for the people back home.”
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, explaining why he did not make changes to his squad which played France last week, said the team showed “proper performance”.
“Everybody who played on Saturday had a proper performance as individuals and as a team. Looking at that we decided to go for continuity and there were no injuries from a medical perspective,” he said.
READ MORE:
Rassie Erasmus responds to supposed death threats to Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach
LIAM DEL CARME | Boks must stamp their authority against England
Bok coach Nienaber names unchanged team for semifinal against England
Let them have boeuf, says Pollard on teams wanting beef with Boks
England sweat on Marcus Smith for Boks semifinal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos