South Africa 'in the process of issuing démarche' to Israeli ambassador

08 November 2023 - 17:02 By Reuters
South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the Middle East and has rallied behind Palestinians, likening their plight to its own under the apartheid regime that ended in 1994.
Image: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

South Africa is in the process of issuing a “démarche” to Israeli ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky, the director-general of the department of international relations and co-operation, Zane Dangor, said on Wednesday.

“The démarche will be asked for hopefully by today. Not sure when he will come in,” Dangor told Reuters in a text message, without giving further details.

Earlier this week South Africa recalled its diplomats from Israel to assess its relationship with the country amid a rise in civilian casualties from Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Reuters

