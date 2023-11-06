Politics

SA recalls diplomats from Tel Aviv, wants action against Israeli ambassador, says Ntshavheni

06 November 2023 - 12:36
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says 'the position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa is becoming very untenable'. File photo.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says 'the position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa is becoming very untenable'. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

South Africa is considering the position of the Israeli ambassador to this country while recalling its diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultation.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet instructed the department of international relations and co-operation [Dirco] to take action against Eliav Belotserkovsky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

Cabinet also noted Belotserkovsky’s “continuing disparaging remarks” about those opposing “the atrocities and genocide of Israeli government”, she said.

Ntshavheni said this was despite condemnation by previous ambassadors of Israel to South Africa who were clear the acts of the Israeli government were a repeat of apartheid and no different to apartheid actions.

“The position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa is becoming very untenable,” she said.

“Cabinet has decided to instruct Dirco to take necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with the conduct of the ambassador of Israel to South Africa.”

Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war

In Los Angeles, a man screaming “kill Jews” attempts to break into a family's home. In London, girls in a playground are told they are “stinking ...
News
5 days ago

Ntshavheni would not say what action would be taken against Belotserkovsky, only indicating that Dirco would deal with the matter.

“Our responsibility is to instruct them to say ‘the conduct and remarks of the ambassador are unacceptable’. He is a guest in our country. He must conduct himself as a guest in our country.”

She was clear, however, that the recall for consultation of South Africa’s diplomats was “a serious signal” that the country takes a very dim view of the situation permeating in that part of the world.

Ntshavheni reiterated government’s opposition to the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel and the US of undermining international law and the UN resolutions.

The threat of nuclear weapons and failure by the international community to hold Israel to account and to stop the impunity and genocidal acts “will mean a total collapse of the multilateral system and collapse of the global system of governance”.

“Israel is threatening the stability of the global system with its conduct against the Palestinian people. The US’ support of Israel is enabling Israel to threaten the global system of multilateralism and good governance and that makes a peaceful global order [threatened].”

The current bombardment, possible nuclear threat and the US failure to rein in Israel will mean ... "everybody will take matters into their own hands and do as they please”, warned Ntshavheni.

“The Mediterranean corridors remain closed due to the continuing attacks on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government, which are increasing the death toll to more than 9,500.

“The air strikes in Gaza and the West Bank continue to attack schools, hospitals, ambulances and civilians. As previously indicated, a genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated,” she said.

“Another holocaust in the history of humankind is unacceptable and the South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA must break off diplomatic relations with Israel

The Jewish state has entered a violent interregnum of mutually destructive and adversarial confrontation, writes Garth Le Pere.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘We dare not let it happen again’: SA clerics denounce Gaza ‘genocide’

A group of prominent South African clerics, headed by Rev Frank Chikane, has added its voice to the growing condemnation of the "genocide" in Gaza.
News
2 days ago

South Africa checking whether two of its citizens were killed in Israel

The government is checking information from the Israeli embassy that two South African nationals have been killed in attacks by the militant group ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Government to crack down on illegal spaza shops: Ntshavheni Politics
  2. Bok cup saga prompts ANCWL tongue lashing for KZN chair Duma Politics
  3. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya ‘erred’ when he told Sunday Times Lady ... Politics
  4. POLL | Should the Springboks get a new name and emblem, as Malema argues? Politics
  5. How many KZN premiers does it take to lift the Boks' World Cup trophy? Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok