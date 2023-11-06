DA, ANC differ on SA’s recall of diplomats from Israel, state expresses concern over killing of Palestinians
This is normal practice, says minister Naledi Pandor, who likens comments by Israeli diplomat to those made by US ambassador Reuben Brigety
06 November 2023 - 20:40
The DA has slammed government's decision to recall its diplomats from Israeli capital Tel Aviv as “counterintuitive”, while the ANC has welcomed it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.