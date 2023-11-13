World

Australia to apologise 50 years after ‘Thalidomide tragedy’

13 November 2023 - 08:00 By Renju Jose
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says 'the Thalidomide tragedy is a dark chapter in the history of our nation and the world'. File photo.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says 'the Thalidomide tragedy is a dark chapter in the history of our nation and the world'. File photo.
Image: Issei Kato/Reuters/Bloomberg

Australia will issue a national apology to all citizens affected by the "Thalidomide tragedy", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, more than half a century after babies were born with birth defects when mothers took the morning sickness pill.

Thalidomide was the active ingredient in a sedative widely distributed to many mothers in Australia and around the world in the early 1960s. It was found to cause malformation of limbs, facial features and internal organs in unborn children.

"The Thalidomide tragedy is a dark chapter in the history of our nation and the world," Albanese said.

"The survivors, their families, friends and carers have advocated for this apology with courage and conviction for many years. This moment is a long overdue national acknowledgement of all they have endured and all they have fought for."

The Thalidomide scandal triggered a worldwide overhaul of drug-testing regimes and boosted the reputation of the US Food and Drug Administration, which proved a lone voice in refusing to approve the drug, though it was distributed in the US for testing. In 2010 the British government apologised to victims.

German firm ordered to compensate Spanish Thalidomide victims

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered a German pharmaceutical company to pay damages to Spanish victims of the drug thalidomide. Gruenenthal was ...
News
9 years ago

Thalidomide, developed by the German firm Gruenenthal, killed an estimated 80,000 children worldwide before they were born, and 20,000 were born with defects.

In 2012 an Australian woman, who was born without arms and legs after her mother took thalidomide, won a multi-million dollar settlement from Diageo, the local distributor. In 2010, Diageo agreed to make an A$50m (R596m at current exchange rates) payment to 45 victims in Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian prime minister  will deliver the apology in the parliament on November 29. There are 146 Thalidomide survivors registered with the government, though the exact number of affected is unknown.

Albanese said: "In giving this apology, we will acknowledge all those babies who died and the families who mourn them, as well as those who survived but whose lives were made so much harder by the effects of this terrible drug."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Drugs giants bend the truth

The Thalidomide tragedy of the late 1950s, which produced a generation of children with severe birth defects, was not an isolated incident in the ...
News
10 years ago

UK 'regrets' Thalidomide

The British government apologised to people who were harmed in the womb when their mothers took the anti-nausea drug Thalidomide.Health Minister Mike ...
News
13 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Bhekisisa: When & how the anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa South Africa
  2. UK top court to give ruling on Rwanda migrant plan next week Africa
  3. Elderly man kills another in ‘witchcraft’ row South Africa
  4. Stolen street lights intercepted en route to Mozambique South Africa
  5. LOOK | Kolisi family visit Inter Miami FC, gets kitted out in Messi gear South Africa

Latest Videos

Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...