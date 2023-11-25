World

Fire north of Paris kills three, injures eight

25 November 2023 - 14:26 By Claude Chendjou
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A fire at a residential building north of Paris killed three people and injured eight.
A fire at a residential building north of Paris killed three people and injured eight.
Image: 123RF/ Yongju / File photo

A fire overnight in a residential building north of Paris killed three people and injuring eight others, including one child who was badly hurt, local police said on Saturday.

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze, which took place in the town of Stains in the Seine-Saint-Denis department and has now been extinguished, the police added.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. British troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions remain high World
  2. Mpumalanga police on the hunt for these suspected paedophiles South Africa
  3. Meet the cop who secured 6,548-year jail sentence for child sex offender South Africa
  4. Israeli-managed vessel hit by suspected Iranian drone, US official says World
  5. Gunmen kill one, kidnap at least 150 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say World

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct