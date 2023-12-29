Iran executed four “saboteurs” linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on Friday.
“Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures,” it said.
Iran executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad
Image: Bloomberg
