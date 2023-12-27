World

US 'greatly concerned' by IAEA report of Iran's increase in uranium enrichment

27 December 2023 - 08:15 By Jonathan Landay
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
“Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran-backed proxies continue their dangerous and destabilising activities in the region, including the recent deadly drone attack and other attempted attacks in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.
“Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran-backed proxies continue their dangerous and destabilising activities in the region, including the recent deadly drone attack and other attempted attacks in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The US is 'greatly concerned' by an IAEA report of Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium, a White House national security council spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran-backed proxies continue their dangerous and destabilising activities in the region, including the recent deadly drone attack and other attempted attacks in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea,” the spokesperson said.

Reuters

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Red Sea container ship attack

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a container ship in the Red Sea and for an attempt to ...
News
1 hour ago

Israel pushes for control in northern Gaza; Biden, Netanyahu discuss outlook

Israel fought to wrest full control of northern Gaza from Hamas militants as the US and Israeli leaders discussed the outlook for the 11-week-old ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...