World

Biden says US air strikes in Iraq aimed to deter Iran, militants from attacks

28 December 2023 - 06:49 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A woman holds a picture of senior adviser for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was killed in an Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus, during his funeral in Najaf, Iraq, December 27, 2023.
A woman holds a picture of senior adviser for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was killed in an Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus, during his funeral in Najaf, Iraq, December 27, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

The US military's air strikes on Monday in Iraq aimed to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting attacks on US personnel and facilities, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The US military carried out retaliatory air strikes on Monday in Iraq after a drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants that left one US service member in critical condition and wounded two other US personnel.

The back-and-forth clash was the latest demonstration of how the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas risks rippling across the Middle East.

KEY QUOTES

“The strikes were intended to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the US and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel and facilities,” Biden said in a letter on Wednesday to the top leaders of the US Congress.

“The US stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks.”

CONTEXT

Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel's campaign in Gaza and hold the US responsible due to its support for Israel.

The US strikes in Iraq likely killed “a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants” and destroyed facilities used by the group, the US military said.

Washington has also said Iran was “deeply involved” in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Iran denies involvement in the attacks by the Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital and have since October attacked commercial vessels that they say have Israeli links, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say over 21,000 people have died in Israel's offensive after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  5. Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...