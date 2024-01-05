World

China-US co-operation 'no longer a dispensable choice' for the world — Wang Yi

05 January 2024 - 13:40 By Albee Zhang, Ethan Wang and Liz Lee
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a reception for Commemoration of the 45th Anniversary of China-US Diplomatic Relations at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, January 5, 2024.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a reception for Commemoration of the 45th Anniversary of China-US Diplomatic Relations at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, January 5, 2024.
Image: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the most urgent task for Sino-US relations is to establish a correct understanding and co-operation between the two sides is “no longer a dispensable choice” for the world.

Both sides should continue to make full use of foreign affairs, economics, finance, commerce, agriculture and other areas to restore and establish mechanisms to communicate as soon as possible, Wang said in a keynote speech at an event to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. LISTEN | What the bones say about South Africa in 2024 South Africa
  3. From multimillion-rand sponsorship deals to prison: Can Oscar Pistorius ... South Africa
  4. Piotrans obtains order stopping the unprotected Rea Vaya strike South Africa
  5. Polo Vivo found completely stripped, barely two hours after cops alerted South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...