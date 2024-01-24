World

Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes near Ukrainian border

24 January 2024 - 12:14 By Felix Light
A bomb squad member works at a site near a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine January 24, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Wednesday in Russia's Belgorod region, state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying.

Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball.

The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people, and can carry up to 90 passengers.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the region's Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city, and that he was going to inspect the site. He said investigators and emergency workers were already on the scene.

The Kremlin said in response to a reporter's question that it was looking into the situation.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.

Reuters

