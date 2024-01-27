World

Biden, Qatar's emir agree hostage deal key to pause fighting

27 January 2024 - 09:24 By Trevor Hunnicutt
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday the US would support a longer humanitarian pause in combat in Gaza to ensure hostages could be released and aid brought in.
White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday the US would support a longer humanitarian pause in combat in Gaza to ensure hostages could be released and aid brought in.
Image: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani about Gaza and they agreed that efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas were key to securing a longer pause in fighting, the White House said.

“Both leaders affirmed that a hostage deal is central to establishing a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensure additional life-saving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden's Middle East adviser Brett McGurk was in Doha this week having discussions about the possibility of another hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday the US would support a longer humanitarian pause in combat in Gaza to ensure hostages could be released and aid brought in.

Biden also spoke with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday.

They discussed intensifying efforts to further increase the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into and throughout Gaza and agreed to continue their close co-ordination on humanitarian assistance, the White House said in a statement.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa
  2. Doctor scores payback from insurance broker after Land Cruiser theft Consumer Live
  3. International reaction to ICJ ruling on Gaza war World
  4. Feared taxi boss Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela sentenced to 30 years in prison for ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’