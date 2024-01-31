World

Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

31 January 2024 - 09:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Joe Biden said he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, but did not elaborate. File photo.
US President Joe Biden said he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, but did not elaborate. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Iran's envoy to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.

The comment comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed after Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on January 20 and two on December 25.

On Monday another Israeli strike hit what Iran's Tasnim news agency described as an “Iranian military advisory centre” in Syria, killing two, but Iran's envoy to Syria denied the details of the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

On January 15 Iran attacked what it said was an Israeli “spy headquarter” in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

READ MORE:

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Three US service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on US troops in northeastern Jordan near the ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four Iranian Revolutionary Guards – source

An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, including the head of the ...
News
1 week ago

Pakistan launches strikes inside Iran against militant targets

Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday, targeting separatist Baloch militants, its foreign ministry said, two days after Tehran said it ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’ South Africa
  3. Three 'blue light' bogus cops arrested on R59 with six firearms South Africa
  4. Joy as Makazole Mapimpi’s dilapidated old school is transformed South Africa
  5. SA’s famous icebreaker gets second life ferrying tourists to Antarctica South Africa

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances