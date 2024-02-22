World

UN earmarks $100m for poorly funded humanitarian crises

22 February 2024 - 11:00 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The funding, drawn from the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), is among the smallest in recent years as aid organisations are grappling to attract donations amid a flurry of humanitarian crises. File photo.
The funding, drawn from the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), is among the smallest in recent years as aid organisations are grappling to attract donations amid a flurry of humanitarian crises. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The United Nations said on Tuesday it was allocating $100m (R1.8bn) to support poorly funded humanitarian crises in seven countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Syria.

The funding, drawn from the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), is among the smallest in recent years as aid organisations are grappling to attract donations amid a flurry of humanitarian crises.

“This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which manages the emergency fund, said in a statement.

Global aid needs reached a high of almost nearly $57bn (R1.07-trillion) in 2023 as conflicts, including the war between Israel and Hamas, erupted around the globe, according to OCHA.

It said last month that the disparity between financial needs and resources had reached an unprecedented level of $35bn (R659.70bn) in unmet appeals for financial support.

In addition to the DRC, Sudan and Syria, the emergency fund allocation will also be used to fund the crisis response in Chad, Niger, Lebanon and Honduras.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say

A cargo ship abandoned four days ago in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis is still floating despite taking in ...
News
33 minutes ago

EXPLAINER | Why fighting is flaring in eastern DRC and threatening regional stability

Violent clashes have escalated between Democratic Republic of Congo's army and Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels in eastern DRC, killing scores and ...
News
2 days ago

SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC mortar explosion

Two soldiers killed at an SA National Defence Force camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been named.
News
3 days ago

SA will continue to use its ‘big mouth’ to fight against oppression, says Ramaphosa

Addressing the Cape Town Press Club, Ramaphosa rejected the suggestion that the country’s foreign policy and human rights stance was inconsistent
Politics
6 days ago

700,000 children in Sudan at risk of worst form of malnutrition: Unicef

Unicef said on Friday 700,000 children in Sudan are likely to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition this year, and tens of thousands could ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  2. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News
  4. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  5. Gate motor thieves are operating in these Joburg suburbs, security firm warns South Africa

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024