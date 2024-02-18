South Africa

SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC mortar explosion

18 February 2024 - 12:34
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SANDF lost two soldiers in a mortar attack in the DRC. File photo.
The SANDF lost two soldiers in a mortar attack in the DRC. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Two soldiers killed at an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been named.

Capt Simon Mkhulu Bobe and L/Cpl Irven Thabang Semono died last Wednesday when a mortar landed inside the base.

Three wounded soldiers are still recovering in hospital.

Bobe and Semono, from 1 South African Infantry Battalion, were deployed with 2 South African Infantry Battalion when they died.

City Press reported the South African soldiers, who were preparing a camp, did not have the necessary support. They did not have the intended G5 guns, drones or mortar groups to protect them. 

A lieutenant in the special forces was also injured in an incident and flown to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria, the publication reported. An SA Air Force (SAAF) Oryx helicopter was recently shot at over the DRC leaving the pilot and a medic injured.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said details about the memorial and funeral services for the two soldiers would be communicated soon.

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla, acting secretary for defence Dr Thobekile Gamede and SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya extended condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, 3 wounded

Two soldiers were killed and three more wounded at a South African National Defence Force camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
News
3 days ago

Give SANDF members the support and equipment they need to do their jobs

The death this week of two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel and the injury of three others, in the Democratic Republic of Congo ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

Squatters on military land to get the boot as SANDF wins eviction order

The South African National Defence Force welcomed a court order granted by the North Gauteng High Court to evict people illegally occupying military ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public ... South Africa
  2. 31 pharmacy students stricken by ‘eyesight problems’ at Sefako Makgatho ... South Africa
  3. Squatters on military land to get the boot as SANDF wins eviction order South Africa
  4. 'I was consulting and was paid, this is a malicious campaign': Designer Thula ... South Africa
  5. Four suspects in double murder killed in shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5