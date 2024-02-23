World

London's V&A museum seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

23 February 2024 - 14:09 By Reuters
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the 'Eras Tour' in Los Angeles, California, on October 11 2023. File Photo
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the 'Eras Tour' in Los Angeles, California, on October 11 2023. File Photo
Image: MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Calling all Taylor Swift superfans: your dream job has just been posted.

Britain's Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum is looking for a Taylor Swift superfan adviser, one of several advisory roles it is creating to help its curating teams learn more about niche subjects and cultural trends.

The London museum said on Friday it wanted to speak to UK-based “Swifties” before the US music star's European tour as it seeks “insights into the culture and artisanry around handmade signs, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift memorabilia”.

Swift's fans are known for swapping friendship bracelets while attending her concerts.

Other superfan adviser roles the museum is advertising include positions for lovers of emojis and items such as Crocs shoes, and they are listed as part-time, zero-hour contract jobs on its website. It has already appointed fans of Lego, Pokemon and Toby Jugs in similar roles.

As part of the job, successful candidates will meet the museum's curatorial team to share their knowledge.

The museum said the roles were “part of a drive to complement the vast curatorial knowledge in the museum and bring in grassroots expertise in highly specific cultural niches”.

