Taylor Swift lands in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl: reports

Taylor Swift's plane touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday after the pop megastar wrapped up her show in Tokyo, putting her in position to attend Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, multiple news outlets reported.

She is expected to be on hand to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift finished the Japan leg of her “The Eras Tour” with a sold-out concert in Tokyo and, thanks to favourable time zone changes, appears to have made it back to the US in plenty of time for the game.

It was unclear whether she would continue on to Las Vegas on Saturday or stay the night in Los Angeles, where she has a home, and make the one-hour flight into Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 3:30pm Las Vegas time on Sunday (1.30am on Monday morning in South Africa).