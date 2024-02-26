World

US says Yemen's Houthis ballistic missile misses US tanker Torm Thor

26 February 2024 - 11:52 By Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray
A satellite image shows the Belize-flagged and UK-owned cargo ship Rubymar, which was attacked by Yemen's Houthis, according to the US military's Central Command, on the Red Sea, February 20, 2024.
Image: Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said early on Monday that Yemen's Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile likely targeting the MV Torm Thor, but missed the US-flagged, owned and operated oil tanker, in the Gulf of Aden on February 24.

The missile impacted the water causing no damage nor injuries, CENTCOM added in a post on X.

The Iran-aligned group said on Sunday that they targeted the tanker, as the militants continue to attack shipping lanes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The US military also shot down in “self-defence” two one-way unmanned aerial attack vehicles over the southern Red Sea on Sunday, said CENTCOM.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels since Nov. 19 as a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The turmoil from Israel's war with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has spilled over to some extent into other parts of the Middle East. Apart from the Houthi attacks on vital shipping lanes, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group has traded fire with Israel along the Israel-Lebanon border and Iraqi militia have attacked bases that host US forces.

Reuters

