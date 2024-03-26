World

Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after ship crash, officials say

26 March 2024 - 13:05 By Shubham Kaliam Harshita Meenaktshi, Shreya Biswas and Jyoti Narayan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The 2.57km long Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday after a container ship hit it, and as many as seven people may be in the water, officials said.

A live video posted on YouTube showed a ship hitting the bridge, after which several of its spans collapsed into the Patapsco River. Unverified videos posted on social media X also showed the impact and collapse. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident, and said workers were searching for seven people in the river.

"We received several 911 calls at around 1.30am, that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse. This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department told Reuters.

Baltimore police said they had been notified of the incident at 1.35am on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported that multiple vehicles had fallen into the water.

Ship tracking data from LSEG shows a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali, at the location along the Key Bridge where the accident occurred. The registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and the manager is Synergy Marine Group, LSEG data show.

Synergy Marine Corp said that a Singapore-flagged container ship “Dali” collided with one of the pillars of the bridge and that all its crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

Reuters could not immediately reach Grace Ocean for comment.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

It was not immediately clear if the Baltimore port operations were impacted due to the bridge collapse.

The port's private and public terminals handled 847,158 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any US port. The port also handles farm and construction machinery, sugar, gypsum and coal, according to a Maryland government website.

The Baltimore port did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge... Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on X.

The bridge, named after Francis Scott Key, opened in 1977 and cost an estimated $60.3 million.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Repairs on Golden Highway sinkhole to begin at end of January

Plans are under way to repair the sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, at the end of January.
News
2 months ago

Joburg pedestrian bridge collapse was a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) would not be drawn into commenting on whether their recent re-opening of a railway line between ...
News
5 months ago

Two dead, three missing as rainstorm pounds Greece for second day

At least two people died and three were missing on Wednesday after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  2. KZN paediatrician found murdered in boot of her car South Africa
  3. Police intercept car stolen in Midrand near Grobler’s Bridge border post South Africa
  4. POLL | Did Markus Jooste have an easy escape? South Africa
  5. ‘Underworld boss Nafiz Modack thanked shooter’ after death of Hawks officer’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack