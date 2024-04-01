World

Pakistan court grants Imran Khan appeal of graft conviction, sentence suspended

01 April 2024 - 13:19 By Reuters
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 17 2023. File photo.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 17 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A Pakistani court on Monday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan an appeal of his conviction for graft and suspended his 14-year jail sentence, his party said.

Just a week ahead of Feb. 8 elections, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were both handed a 14-year sentence on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts.

Khan remains in jail after multiple other sentences were imposed on the ex-cricket star ahead of the national polls, which also disqualified him from holding any public office for 10 years.

Islamabad High Court said that the couple's sentence will remain suspended until a final decision on the conviction which will be taken up for arguments and evidence as a main petition after Eid holidays, the party said in a statement.

Khan and his party say the legal cases against him were based on made-up charges to keep him out of politics at the behest of the country's powerful army after he had fallen out with the military's generals. The army denies the accusation.

