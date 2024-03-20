World

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Pakistan to disburse $1.1bn

20 March 2024 - 09:31 By Ariba Shahid and Asif Shahzad
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pakistan and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement which, if approved, will disburse $1.1bn for the debt-ridden economy. File photo.
Pakistan and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement which, if approved, will disburse $1.1bn for the debt-ridden economy. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday reached a staff-level agreement which, if approved by its board, will disburse $1.1bn (R20.8bn) for the debt-ridden South Asian economy, the global lender said.

The funds are the final tranche of a $3bn (R56.8bn) last-gasp rescue package Pakistan had secured last summer, which averted a sovereign debt default. Islamabad is seeking another long-term bailout.

"The IMF team has reached a staff level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the second and final review of Pakistan's stabilisation programme," the IMF said.

"This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board."

The agreement expires on April 11.

Pakistan's former President Zardari wins another term

Pakistan's former President Asif Ali Zardari won a second term on Saturday, supported by the ruling coalition in a vote by parliament and regional ...
News
1 week ago

The deal comes after the IMF mission held five days of talks with Pakistani officials to review the fiscal consolidation benchmarks set for the loan.

Most Pakistan dollar bonds were trading higher on Wednesday after the deal was announced.

The 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25c at 83.957c on the dollar while the 2025 bond which was up 0.21c at 92.023c on the dollar.

Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Islamabad will seek another long-term bailout. The IMF said Pakistan had expressed interest in a deal, and it would formulate a medium-term programme if Islamabad applies for one.

The government has not officially stated the size of the additional funding it is seeking through a successor programme. However, Bloomberg reported in February that Pakistan planned to seek a new loan of at least $6bn (R113.6bn) from the lender.

The debt-ridden economy, which shrank 0.2% last year and is expected to grow around 2% this year, has been under extreme stress with low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation at 23%, policy interest rates at 22% and record depreciation of the local currency.

Ahead of the stand-by arrangement, Pakistan had to meet IMF conditions including revising its budget and raising interest rates, generating revenues through more taxes and raising the price of electricity and gas, which fuelled inflation.

Reuters

READ MORE:

IMF sees progress in Egypt talks, loan programme to ease Gaza pressures

Talks with Egypt to boost its IMF loan programme are making excellent progress and the country needs a comprehensive support package to deal with ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pakistan shuts borders, suspends mobile services to secure polling day

Pakistan temporarily shut some of its land borders and suspended mobile phone services on Thursday as it beefed up security for voters in a general ...
News
1 month ago

Shehbaz Sharif to be coalition candidate for next Pakistan PM -spokeswoman

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the nominee for Pakistan's next premier to lead a new coalition alliance formed between different ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused South Africa
  2. Lamola files extradition request for Ndimande brothers over AKA murder South Africa
  3. Suspended judge Maumela is hospitalised, tribunal hearing adjourns South Africa
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide' South Africa
  5. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry