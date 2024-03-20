The government has not officially stated the size of the additional funding it is seeking through a successor programme. However, Bloomberg reported in February that Pakistan planned to seek a new loan of at least $6bn (R113.6bn) from the lender.
The debt-ridden economy, which shrank 0.2% last year and is expected to grow around 2% this year, has been under extreme stress with low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation at 23%, policy interest rates at 22% and record depreciation of the local currency.
Ahead of the stand-by arrangement, Pakistan had to meet IMF conditions including revising its budget and raising interest rates, generating revenues through more taxes and raising the price of electricity and gas, which fuelled inflation.
Reuters
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Pakistan to disburse $1.1bn
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday reached a staff-level agreement which, if approved by its board, will disburse $1.1bn (R20.8bn) for the debt-ridden South Asian economy, the global lender said.
The funds are the final tranche of a $3bn (R56.8bn) last-gasp rescue package Pakistan had secured last summer, which averted a sovereign debt default. Islamabad is seeking another long-term bailout.
"The IMF team has reached a staff level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the second and final review of Pakistan's stabilisation programme," the IMF said.
"This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board."
The agreement expires on April 11.
Pakistan's former President Zardari wins another term
The deal comes after the IMF mission held five days of talks with Pakistani officials to review the fiscal consolidation benchmarks set for the loan.
Most Pakistan dollar bonds were trading higher on Wednesday after the deal was announced.
The 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25c at 83.957c on the dollar while the 2025 bond which was up 0.21c at 92.023c on the dollar.
Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Islamabad will seek another long-term bailout. The IMF said Pakistan had expressed interest in a deal, and it would formulate a medium-term programme if Islamabad applies for one.
The government has not officially stated the size of the additional funding it is seeking through a successor programme. However, Bloomberg reported in February that Pakistan planned to seek a new loan of at least $6bn (R113.6bn) from the lender.
The debt-ridden economy, which shrank 0.2% last year and is expected to grow around 2% this year, has been under extreme stress with low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation at 23%, policy interest rates at 22% and record depreciation of the local currency.
Ahead of the stand-by arrangement, Pakistan had to meet IMF conditions including revising its budget and raising interest rates, generating revenues through more taxes and raising the price of electricity and gas, which fuelled inflation.
Reuters
READ MORE:
IMF sees progress in Egypt talks, loan programme to ease Gaza pressures
Pakistan shuts borders, suspends mobile services to secure polling day
Shehbaz Sharif to be coalition candidate for next Pakistan PM -spokeswoman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos