World

Aid to Gaza has increased dramatically, White House's Kirby says

15 April 2024 - 15:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.
John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.
Image: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Humanitarian aid getting into the Gaza Strip has increased by a large amount in the last few days, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, adding the US needs to see that aid sustained.

“The aid has increased and quite dramatically in just the last few days,” Kirby said in an interview with MSNBC. “That's important but it has to be sustained.”

More than 2,000 trucks have been able to get in, about 100 in the last 24 hours alone, Kirby said.

President Joe Biden earlier this month threatened to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.

The move was prompted by an Israeli attack that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. It was the first time the Biden administration has sought to leverage US aid to influence Israeli military behaviour.

As Biden said, Kirby added in a separate interview on CNBC, “Our policy with respect to Gaza will change if we don't see significant changes over time.”

Six months into Israel's air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, the devastated Palestinian enclave faces famine and widespread disease with nearly all its inhabitants now homeless.

Aid agencies have complained that Israel is not ensuring enough access for food, medicine and other needed humanitarian supplies.

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | Famine looms in Gaza — how will the world know it has arrived?

The United Nations has warned that widespread famine in the Gaza Strip is “almost inevitable” without action.
News
1 month ago

Biden says Netanyahu's approach to war in Gaza is a 'mistake'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza is a “mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview published on ...
News
5 days ago

South Africa condemns Israel over deaths of Palestinians awaiting aid

South Africa says the killing of Palestinians awaiting aid in Gaza breached the World Court's provisional orders in a legal case in which Pretoria ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast South Africa
  3. Electricity minister safe after car accident South Africa
  4. Four killed as their vehicle rolls into a car dealership, trapping them inside South Africa
  5. Single Powerball draw creates five multimillionaires South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow