Landslides kill 18 on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, two missing

15 April 2024 - 07:49 By Reuters
Local disaster management agency officers use an inflatable boat to evacuate people in a residential area affected by floods due to heavy rains in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia on March 8 2024. This week landslides triggered by high-intensity rains affected two villages in the region of Tana Toraja in South Sulawesi and destroyed four homes. File photo.
Image: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS

Landslides on Indonesia's Sulawesi island on the weekend killed at least 18 people with rescue efforts, including police sniffer dogs, ongoing for two missing people, local authorities said on Monday.

The local government in South Sulawesi reported two people were in critical condition in hospital.

Landslides triggered by high-intensity rains affected two villages in the region of Tana Toraja in South Sulawesi and destroyed four homes, according to the country's disaster mitigation data on Sunday.

Photos of affected villages provided by the agency showed rescuers trawling through the rubble for survivors, with homes flattened.

Emergency response efforts have been complicated by poor weather conditions and damage to roads into the affected areas, making it difficult for vehicles to evacuate victims, the agency previously said.

Located in the centre of Sulawesi island, the mountainous region of Tana Toraja is about 300km from the provincial capital, Makassar.

Floods and landslides killed at least 26 people on Indonesia's Sumatra island last month, with torrential rains destroying hundreds of homes and displacing thousands.

Indonesia's rainy season began in January with the meteorological agency forecasting a first-quarter peak, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra.

