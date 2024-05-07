World

US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges

07 May 2024 - 08:00 By Lidia Kelly
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea. Another US official said the soldier was accused of stealing from a woman.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea. Another US official said the soldier was accused of stealing from a woman.
A US soldier who was detained in Russia on charges of criminal misconduct was arrested by a Vladivostok court on theft charges, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Citing the court's press office, RIA said that the soldier, whom the court identified as Gordon Black, is to be detained until July 2.

“The Pervomaisky District Court in Vladivostok arrested the American soldier Gordon Black ... under the 'Theft' article (of Russia's criminal code),” RIA cited the court's spokesperson as saying.

The US Army, which said on Monday it had been informed about the detention, has not officially named the soldier.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea. Another US official said the soldier was accused of stealing from a woman.

The Russian daily Izvestia, quoting an unnamed source, said the South Korea-based Army sergeant met a woman from Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok on the internet.

Izvestia said the couple lived together for a time and that he stole 200,000 roubles ($2,196) from her.

Reuters could not independently verify the Izvestia report.

