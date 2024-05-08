The Israeli military appeared on Wednesday to play down an arms shipment holdup by a US administration troubled at this week's operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, saying the allies resolve any disagreements “behind closed doors”.
Speaking at a conference hosted by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper as the Gaza war entered its eighth month, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described co-ordination between Israel and the US as reaching “a scope without precedent, I think, in history”.
Israeli military appears to play down US arms shipment holdup
