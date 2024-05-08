World

Israeli military appears to play down US arms shipment holdup

08 May 2024 - 11:00 By Dan Williams
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The Israeli military appeared on Wednesday to play down an arms shipment holdup by a US administration troubled at this week's operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, saying the allies resolve any disagreements “behind closed doors”.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper as the Gaza war entered its eighth month, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described co-ordination between Israel and the US as reaching “a scope without precedent, I think, in history”.

