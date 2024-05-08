World

Poland detains Russian army defector on Belarus border, officials say

08 May 2024 - 10:45 By Pawel Florkiewicz
The man had Russian military documents. Stock photo.
The man had Russian military documents. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ supergranto

Polish border officials said on Wednesday they had detained a defector from the Russian army on the frontier with Belarus.

The man had Russian military documents, wore plain clothes and was unarmed, Polish media reported.

“He is a 41-year-old man who illegally crossed the border from Belarus to Poland. Further actions are being taken against him,” the Border Guard said on social media platform X.

Reuters

