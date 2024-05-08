Polish border officials said on Wednesday they had detained a defector from the Russian army on the frontier with Belarus.
The man had Russian military documents, wore plain clothes and was unarmed, Polish media reported.
“He is a 41-year-old man who illegally crossed the border from Belarus to Poland. Further actions are being taken against him,” the Border Guard said on social media platform X.
Reuters
Poland detains Russian army defector on Belarus border, officials say
Image: 123RF/ supergranto
