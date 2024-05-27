World

WATCH | The Trump criminal trial in 20 minutes

27 May 2024 - 08:15 By Reuters
The first criminal trial against Donald Trump heads to closing arguments this week.

Join Reuters host Jonah Green for an in-depth look at the first ever trial of a US former president

Political correspondent Tim Reid and legal reporter Jack Queen discuss the last five weeks of testimony, including all the colourful characters, testimony and polling on the trial’s effect on Trump’s political fortunes.

READ MORE:

How Trump's hush money trial verdict could affect the 2024 election

Jurors hearing the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president could render their verdict in Donald Trump's hush money case as soon as next ...
News
4 days ago

Trump, without evidence, claims migrants in US illegally 'building army' to attack Americans

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed without evidence on Thursday that immigrants from Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere were ...
News
3 days ago

After backlash, Trump pulls social media post referring to 'unified Reich'

Donald Trump deleted a video posted to his Truth Social account that included reference to a “unified Reich” after President Joe Biden's campaign and ...
News
5 days ago

Stealing from Trump was 'self-help,' Cohen testifies at hush money trial

Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testified that he stole money from Trump's company as a form of "self-help" as prosecutors rested their ...
News
6 days ago

Trump's lawyers to mount defense in hush money trial if case is not dismissed

Donald Trump's lawyers will mount their defense on Tuesday in the former president's hush money trial, unless the judge overseeing the case agrees to ...
News
6 days ago

Trump's lawyer accuses Michael Cohen of lying at hush money trial

Donald Trump's lawyer on Thursday accused star witness Michael Cohen of lying at the former US president's trial about a phone conversation he ...
News
1 week ago
