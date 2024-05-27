The first criminal trial against Donald Trump heads to closing arguments this week.
Join Reuters host Jonah Green for an in-depth look at the first ever trial of a US former president
Political correspondent Tim Reid and legal reporter Jack Queen discuss the last five weeks of testimony, including all the colourful characters, testimony and polling on the trial’s effect on Trump’s political fortunes.
WATCH | The Trump criminal trial in 20 minutes
