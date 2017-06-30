Act one in ANC's battle royale

A ruling party in turmoil starts its crucial policy conference today, but many believe what will transpire behind the scenes will by far overshadow the official business of discussing ANC policy.

Party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on the eve of the conference taking place at Nasrec, near Soweto, that the economic crisis in the country should get the ANC's immediate attention.

But ANC stalwarts, who are boycotting the conference for the first two days, have accused the leadership of the ruling party of "sticking their heads in the sand" as evidence of state capture mounts, while the ruling party is also embroiled in an intense internal leadership race.