Politics

DA to lay charges against the Guptas for using public funds to pay for wedding

02 July 2017 - 13:31 By Timeslive
This file photo courtesy of the Gupta family released on May 3, 2013 shows Vela Gupta and her husband Indian-born Aaskash Jahajgarhia posing with relatives and guests during ceremonies for their wedding in Sun City, South Africa, on May 1, 2013.
Image: AFP / COURTESY OF THE GUPTA FAMILY / Handout

The Democratic Aliance is to lay criminal charges against the Guptas for allegedly using public funds to pay for a family member’s wedding.

The DA said in an advisory on Sunday: “DA Shadow Minister of Finance‚ David Maynier MP‚ will lay criminal charges against Atul Gupta‚ Ajay Gupta‚ Rajesh Gupta‚ Ronica Ragavan and Kamal Vasram following revelations that public funds were used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia’s wedding at Sun City in 2013.

“The fact that public funds‚ which were meant to assist the poor‚ were allegedly used by President Jacob Zuma’s most important clients‚ the Guptas‚ to pay for a family wedding is grotesque and must be investigated by the South African Police Service.”

It said the charges would be laid at the Cape Town Police Station on Monday morning.

