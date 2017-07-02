DA to lay charges against the Guptas for using public funds to pay for wedding

The Democratic Aliance is to lay criminal charges against the Guptas for allegedly using public funds to pay for a family member’s wedding.

The DA said in an advisory on Sunday: “DA Shadow Minister of Finance‚ David Maynier MP‚ will lay criminal charges against Atul Gupta‚ Ajay Gupta‚ Rajesh Gupta‚ Ronica Ragavan and Kamal Vasram following revelations that public funds were used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia’s wedding at Sun City in 2013.