The disciplinary hearing of a senior public works official implicated in the controversial R246-million upgrade of President Jacob Zuma’s private Nkandla residence has been postponed again.

The hearing was postponed just a few hours after the Special Investigating Unit’s chief forensic investigator‚ Mariette Amanda Dreyer‚ had started giving evidence against public works employee Sibusiso Chonco in Durban on Tuesday.

Chonco is the first of 10 public works officials to face disciplinary action over the Nkandla saga and his hearing‚ which had been set down for three days‚ has now been adjourned until August 7 and 8.

Public works’ legal representative Mduduzi Kulati asked hearing chairman advocate Thulani Khuzwayo that the hearing be stood down for half an hour so that he could consult with public works chief director for legal services Barnie Ntlou who made a surprise appearance.

After their meeting‚ Kulati requested from Khuzwayo that the hearing be postponed as there were “critical issues” that had been raised “regarding the way we were proceeding with the matter”.

Kulati said he was not in a position to divulge those issues until he had discussed them with the state attorney.