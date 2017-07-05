Computers stolen during burglary at Hawks HQ
The Hawks head office in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ was burgled on Wednesday morning‚ eNCA reported.
The news channel said several computers were stolen during the incident.
The computers are believed to contain sensitive information. However‚ no case files were taken.
The break-in follows several security breaches at state institutions recently‚ including a burglary at the office of the chief justice earlier this year.
A fire also broke out in the finance department of the Gauteng premier's office last week‚ although the premier attributed it to an electrical fault.
BREAKING: Hawks say no case files were stolen during break-in. HR, Finance and Supply Chain affected. Fingerprint experts on scene.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 5, 2017
Hawks say atleast 7-8 computers with sensitive information stolen in support area, HR and supply chain. #SABCNews— Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 5, 2017
