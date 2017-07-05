Final-year medical students remember only six of at least 20 early warning signs of childhood cancer.

They are especially weak at diagnosing brain cancer‚ the second most common form of childhood cancer‚ something described as “particularly concerning” by a research team from the medical school at Wits University.

Paediatrician Jennifer Geel said the findings‚ reported in the South African Medical Journal‚ were troubling because early diagnosis was vital in treating cancer and preventing complications such as cognitive and learning difficulties and irreversible brain damage.

Five-year survival rates of South African children with cancer are poor — around 50%‚ compared with more than 80% in high-income countries — and Geel said under-diagnosis may be partly to blame. Only around 700 cases were reported annually‚ while global guidelines suggested the number should be between 900 and 2 500.