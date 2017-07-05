In an brief aggregation of two‚ separate articles‚ both based on emails‚ TimesLIVE published a story on June 5‚ 2017‚ under the headline: Ministers implicated in fresh #GuptaEmails scandals.

The article incorrectly created the impression that Inala Shipping and Sebenza Forwarding and Shipping were linked to the current Gupta email leaks.

Deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Inala Shipping owner‚ his brother Nkanyiso Buthelezi‚ benefitted from a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa contract along with Sebenza.

Details about the contract were revealed in a series of “emails obtained by News24” which should have been cited in the article instead of the Gupta email cache.

We apologise for the error.