Politics

CORRECTION: Ministers implicated in fresh #GuptaEmails scandals

05 July 2017 - 14:16 By TimesLIVE

 

In an brief aggregation of two‚ separate articles‚ both based on emails‚ TimesLIVE published a story on June 5‚ 2017‚ under the headline: Ministers implicated in fresh #GuptaEmails scandals.

The article incorrectly created the impression that Inala Shipping and Sebenza Forwarding and Shipping were linked to the current Gupta email leaks.

Deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Inala Shipping owner‚ his brother Nkanyiso Buthelezi‚ benefitted from a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa contract along with Sebenza.

Details about the contract were revealed in a series of “emails obtained by News24” which should have been cited in the article instead of the Gupta email cache.

We apologise for the error.

Most read

  1. IN FULL: ICC rules that SA violated obligation to arrest al Bashir Politics
  2. Tshwane will not be directly employing outsourced security guards Politics
  3. Malema in court for land invasion comments Politics
  4. Malema slams waste of time‚ money after 'land grab' case adjourned Politics
  5. BREAKING:ICC rules SA had a duty to arrest Bashir Politics

Latest Videos

Malema: 'They’re saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.'
Malema: ’We need to share the land and wealth.’