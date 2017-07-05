ANC policy conference delegates have revived the debate on the creation of a fully fledged military veterans ministry‚ saying it should be established before the end of this administration's five-year term in 2019.

David Mahlobo‚ who is a member of the ANC's subcommittee on peace and stability‚ said the proposal was made by delegates during commission discussions at the ANC policy conference in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg.

Mahlobo‚ who is also state security minister‚ said ANC delegates believe the current department of military veterans should be a stand-alone entity in order to properly address the plight of military veterans.

"With respect to the military veterans‚ we have reconfirmed the decision we have taken in the 2007 Polokwane [conference] where we agreed to establish a ministry‚" Mahlobo said.