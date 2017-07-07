Transnet lock away front-end loaders ahead of union protest

Operations at the Transnet offices in Richards Bay are expected to come to a standstill on Friday as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) embarks on a protest march.

At the crux of Numsa members’ grievances are allegations of a sex-for-jobs scheme‚ corruption‚ health and safety violations and labour brokers.

Numsa members caused chaos in early May when angry port workers used front-end loaders to flip over police vehicles and tear up roadside barriers at the Richards Bay Harbour.