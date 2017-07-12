Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's view that an inquiry into state capture must take place urgently and that President Jacob Zuma cannot decide which judge must hear it has launched a sea of questions amongst South Africans.

Mkhwebane made the call in her answering affidavit in the state of capture review application‚ according to eNCA‚ after the president filed an application to set aside former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report in December last year.

She also agreed with Madonsela's finding that Zuma may not have acted ethically under Section 195 of the Constitution‚ the report stated.

"I'm so confused" was a refrain from many South Africans on Twitter in reaction to the news‚ which followed Mkhwebane's backtracking earlier this week on her recommendation that the constitution should be amended to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

"For her sake and that of her office‚ I hope she has consulted Senior Counsels before making this decision‚ we can't afford another mistake‚" commented Jarvis Jin‏ @jarvisjaen.

Vho-Ndou‏ @Nemaguvhuni shared‚ "Am so confused‚ it is like dealing with a person who has a split personality . . . this is just exhausting".

Thabiso‏ @JerryTaba asked‚ "She's buying us to forget her SARB blunder?" while Ntobeko @MweliNtobeko opined‚ "It's because the EFF called for her head the pressure is mounting".

Kevin Dantu‏ @kevin_dantu told broadcast journalists who had been debating issues swirling around the public protector's office: "See what you've done now! You've upset her into some kind of action. Not sure where this will go though. Days of our Lives ne."