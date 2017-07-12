SACP tries hard to play it softly and tenderly

The opening day of the 14th national SA Communist Party congress constituted the ultimate fence-mending, back-pedalling exercise in South African politics.

Apart from the dizzying ironies and about-turns in SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande's political report, there was also a deliberate effort from the party to show President Jacob Zuma the proverbial middle finger.

The SACP not only uninvited Zuma from its congress but also extended the olive branch to those it shunted to back him in the ANC's two previous succession battles.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were invited, although only the latter was seen at the opening session yesterday morning.

It is not known whether the bad blood between SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and Mbeki has now dissipated - Mbeki once referred to Nzimande as being "extraordinarily arrogant".

The SACP also extended an invitation to Numsa, the union that was expelled from Cosatu for, among other things, being critical of Zuma's leadership. Irvin Jim and his crew seem to be as yet unwilling to smoke the peace pipe.

After being militant in their demands for Zuma to step down, the SACP leaders seem to have tempered their language - perhaps under the glare of the ANC's lead delegate and deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, in the front row.

Nzimande made no mention of the party's repeated calls for Zuma to leave office.

In his opening remarks, SACP chairman Senzeni Zokwana broached the issue but said they had "advised" the president to go.

Delegates, however, kept on message in their songs, which included the refrain: "Have you heard the good news? They say Zuma is leaving!"

Nzimande lashed out at the Gupta family in his report, but said those "collaborating" with them should also be blamed for the capture of the state.

He said while there had initially been some progress under Zuma's leadership, there was "state capture on steroids" post-2014.

Nzimande, however, defended his and other SACP leaders' continued presence in the "captured state", saying party leaders had served in cabinet positions since 1994.

Nzimande rounded up his address calling for leadership renewal, saying none of the SACP's leaders should be "permanent furniture".

The congress is expected to elect Nzimande, who has led the SACP for 19 years, for another five-year term as general secretary.