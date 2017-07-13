BREAKING: Former ANCYL secretary-general shot in ambush

“Whoever shot them did it either while they were getting out of the vehicle to go into the shop, or as they were on their way out. We are waiting for more information,” he said.

During the Stephen Dlamini memorial lecture in Ixopo in May, Magaqa told TimesLIVE he was afraid of being killed as tensions gripped the region.

Magaqa, a former student leader, rose to national prominence after being elected as the ANCYL secretary general in June 2011 as part of the top six with then president Julius Malema. He was suspended from the party for a year in 2012 following a series of defiant statements made against senior party leaders.

So brazen have the killings in the region been that the KwaZulu-Natal ANC top five and the provincial working committee have been jolted into action. The ANC officials held a meeting with structures in the region in a bid to find a solution to the escalating problem.

Regional deputy secretary and Umzimkhulu speaker Khaya Thobela was the first to be gunned down in April. He was shot on Thursday April 20 while arriving at his home in Mfundweni‚ Umzimkhulu, and died in hospital three days later.

Former Harry Gwala councillor and branch leader Khaya Mgcwaba was gunned down on May 11, also in Umzimkhulu.

Twelve days later on May 23, and a month after Thobela’s death‚ Mduduzi Tshivase‚ a teacher and Harry Gwala councillor, was killed at his eMachunwini, Umzimkhulu, home.