The ANC wants government to provide free higher education to poor students as early as next year.

The lekgotla of the governing party’s national executive committee‚ which took place at the weekend in Tshwane‚ wants the government’s 2018 budget to include full subsidies for qualifying first-year students whose families earn a gross household income of R150‚000 and below per year.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the meeting‚ which took place ahead of this week’s cabinet lekgotla‚ also proposed a combination of grants and affordable loans for students who come from families with a gross annual income of between R150‚000 and R600‚000.

“We think if we can introduce this for the first-year students in 2018‚ we’ll be beginning to phase in fee-free education at institutions of higher learning for students from poor households. Students will be required to maintain adequate academic performance. That is the condition. You must perform. If you fail to do so‚ you will have to be disqualified‚” Mantashe said.

The proposal comes a just a month before the Heher Commission is due to table its report on the feasibility of free higher education. President Jacob Zuma established the commission following widespread protests in 2015 over fees at universities and amid demands for free higher education.