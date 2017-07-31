Politics

SAA investigation reports reveal possible R5.7-billion in irregular contracts: DA

31 July 2017 - 18:45 By Timeslive
An SAA Aircraft on the runway at the OR Tambo International Airport. The Democratic Alliance revealed that a full third of SAA contracts‚ amounting to R5.7-billion‚ may have been irregular.File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

A preliminary look at some of the SAA investigation reports received by the Democratic Alliance reveals that a full third of SAA contracts‚ amounting to R5.7-billion‚ may have been irregular‚ the party says.

Although possibly incomplete and given to the DA in hard copy‚ these reports go to well over 1‚000 pages‚ according to the party‚ which has been asking for the reports for the last eight months.

“The DA will be going through them with a fine tooth comb but a preliminary look shows that a full third of SAA contracts‚ amounting to R5.7 billion‚ may have been irregular‚” DA deputy spokesman on finance Alf Lees said on Monday.

A preliminary look at a sample size of 38 contracts investigated by EY‚ shows 32% of SAA contracts were in the category deemed most problematic‚ he said.

“It is highly likely that this amount may be much higher if all contracts are considered and just goes to show how poorly the airline has been managed‚” Lees added.

