'More layers to R3,000 cake'

The registrar of members' interests in the Western Cape legislature has recommended "further scrutiny" of acting DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela's lavish birthday party in March.

This comes after the DA leader pleaded ignorance to most aspects of the party, which was held at Cape Town's five-star One&Only.

Registrar Romeo Maasdorp recommended a probe into why Madikizela's R3,000 cake - a gift - was not declared.

He also found that Madikizela was in the dark about the value of the gifts he received from associates who had a business relationship with his department, and the value of gifts he received from friends and colleagues.