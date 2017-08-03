Mashaba axes Joburg's MMC for economic development

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has axed the council's head of economic development after she allegedly lied about taking a relative on an official trip to Spain.

Sharon Peetz was confronted with the allegations earlier this year.

A forensic investigation initially found that the city had not incurred any costs related to her family member's travel‚ Mashaba said.

However‚ recent evidence revealed that the proof of payment provided by Peetz had allegedly been falsified.