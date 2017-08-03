Politics

Mashaba axes Joburg's MMC for economic development

03 August 2017 - 06:39 By Timeslive
Herman Mashaba, file photo.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has axed the council's head of economic development after she allegedly lied about taking a relative on an official trip to Spain.

Sharon Peetz was confronted with the allegations earlier this year.

A forensic investigation initially found that the city had not incurred any costs related to her family member's travel‚ Mashaba said.

However‚ recent evidence revealed that the proof of payment provided by Peetz had allegedly been falsified.

City of Joburg suspends official implicated in 'inexplicable' R1.3bn broadband acquisition

The City of Johannesburg has suspended a senior official implicated in the controversial awarding of a R1.3 billion broadband contract.
12 days ago

Mashaba said further forensic investigation had found that the money concerned is allegedly owed to a travel agent‚ meaning that the city has not suffered any losses.

"Through her actions‚ it is my belief that Cllr Peetz has misled myself‚ the Council and the residents of Johannesburg. I have made it clear that‚ under my leadership‚ the City of Johannesburg will not tolerate such conduct any longer‚" Mashaba said in a statement issued on Wednesday night. "Irrespective of one's role in the City‚ and irrespective of your political affiliation‚ there will be accountability for wrongdoing."

Peetz's dismissal has been approved by the federal executive of the Democratic Alliance.

Mashaba has referred the matter to the party for possible disciplinary action.

Dr Mpho Phalatse will replace Peetz until a permanent appointment is made.

