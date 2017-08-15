President Jacob Zuma’s controversial son‚ Edward‚ has made a dramatic u-turn about his apology to senior African National Congress leaders Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom‚ saying he did not apologise to them but to the party.

Edward’s about-turn came just a day after his father decried ANC MPs who voted with the opposition in last week’s motion of no confidence in the president.

Although the voting was done by secret ballot‚ Zuma singled out Hanekom for being implicated in voting to oust him. He told an event organised by the ANC Youth League in uPhongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal that it was shocking that even the chairman of the ANC disciplinary committee [Hanekom] was implicated.