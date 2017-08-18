People's Bae is now Doctor Ndlozi
The people's bae‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ is officially now a doctor after completing his PHD in Philosophy at the University of Witwatersrand.
Ndlozi‚ who is the national spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ took to Twitter to make the announcement.
It is with humbling joy to receive news from @WitsUniversity that I have completed the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Politics (PhD) 🙏🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YG7GHztRew— IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 18, 2017
He then received congratulatory messages from the one and only commander-in-chief of the EFF‚ Julius Malema.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Fighters and fellow South Africans I'm proud to present to you Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi @MbuyiseniNdlozi 🥂💫🕺🏽💃🏿🎊🙌🏿🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/f1py581g7G— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 18, 2017
Floyd Shivambu‚ the EFF’s deputy president‚ had this to say to the people’s bae:
Congratulations Commissar @MbuyiseniNdlozi for the PHD. Achieving the Dr. status before you turn 35 is a great achievement. We are proud. pic.twitter.com/G7km7b5H2F— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 18, 2017
