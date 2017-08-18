Politics

People's Bae is now Doctor Ndlozi

18 August 2017 - 19:52 By Tmg Digital
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, file photo.
Image: Gallo images

The people's bae‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ is officially now a doctor after completing his PHD in Philosophy at the University of Witwatersrand.

Ndlozi‚ who is the national spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He then received congratulatory messages from the one and only commander-in-chief of the EFF‚ Julius Malema.

Floyd Shivambu‚ the EFF’s deputy president‚ had this to say to the people’s bae:

