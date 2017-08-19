COPE welcomes Manana’s ‘long overdue’ resignation

The Congress of the People (COPE) has welcomed what it calls the “long overdue” resignation of Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana.

It warned that “the likes of [President] Jacob Zuma and [Minister of Social Development and leader of the ANC Women's League] Bathabile Dlamini must take note that the people of South Africa takes a dim view of their tardy response to a serious scourge of violent abuse perpetrated against women”.

“They are not prepared to tolerate any further abuse‚ not even for a second. Leaders must set the tone and lead by example by acting expeditiously against such morally reprehensible conduct‚” COPE added.

“COPE is of the view that the next right step is to request parliament to speedily summon him to the Joint Member's Ethics Committee to hold him fully accountable and for bringing the institution into disrepute. There must be no place to hide for women bashers like Mduduzi Manana.”